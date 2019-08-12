ACNB (ACNB) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Srs Investment Management Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Stake By $4.93 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 13,835 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 3.56 million shares with $1.27 billion value, up from 3.55 million last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $135.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B

ACNB Corp (NASDAQ:ACNB) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:ACNB) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. ACNB Corp’s current price of $36.03 translates into 0.69% yield. ACNB Corp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 5,609 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 8.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB); 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27,233 activity. Stone Thomas R bought $482 worth of stock. Another trade for 7 shares valued at $260 was bought by ELSNER FRANK III. $1,002 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares were bought by GLASS LYNDA L. The insider HELT JAMES bought $2,516.

More notable recent ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ACNB Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ACNB Corporation Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UBNK, FCBI, CART, and TOWR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACNB Corporation to Acquire Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.73 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ACNB Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.65 million shares or 6.81% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 9,654 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 9,394 shares. Blackrock reported 339,864 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 22,690 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 3,919 shares. Lincoln accumulated 0.04% or 23,912 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) or 31,055 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,779 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Strs Ohio holds 5,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 464 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 32,519 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 35.35% above currents $308.93 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $470 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $183 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8. $123,120 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.