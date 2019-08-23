ACNB (ACNB) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (PRDSF) SI Increased By 21.3%

ACNB Corp (NASDAQ:ACNB) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:ACNB) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. ACNB Corp’s current price of $34.40 translates into 0.73% yield. ACNB Corp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 4,064 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 8.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15; 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB)

PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) had an increase of 21.3% in short interest. PRDSF’s SI was 4.71 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.3% from 3.88M shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 9418 days are for PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s short sellers to cover PRDSF’s short positions. It closed at $3.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, ChurchÂ’s, and Car Shoe brands. It has a 29.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides eyewear and fragrances under licensing agreements.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $243.20 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $53,082 activity. The insider ELSNER FRANK III bought $18,736. 69 shares were bought by HELT JAMES, worth $2,516. Newell Donna M bought 716 shares worth $25,849. $1,002 worth of stock was bought by GLASS LYNDA L on Friday, March 15. 14 shares were bought by Stone Thomas R, worth $511.

