ACNB (ACNB) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lowered By $37.54 Million Its Kimberly (KMB) Stake

ACNB Corp (NASDAQ:ACNB) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:ACNB) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. ACNB Corp’s current price of $34.50 translates into 0.72% yield. ACNB Corp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 7,017 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 8.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 75.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 303 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 100 shares with $12.39 million value, down from 403 last quarter. Kimberly now has $47.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 1.28M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ACNB Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.65 million shares or 6.81% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 1,138 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp stated it has 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Consulate accumulated 20,812 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Retail Bank Of America De has 2,918 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 285,351 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 2,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 600 shares. Bowling Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 37,674 shares. M&T Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,450 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 5,600 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 16,006 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $53,082 activity. ELSNER FRANK III bought $18,736 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) on Wednesday, May 1. $985 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares were bought by GLASS LYNDA L. Newell Donna M bought $25,849 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) on Monday, August 12. On Friday, June 14 Stone Thomas R bought $511 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) or 14 shares. HELT JAMES bought 69 shares worth $2,516.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $243.91 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 97,000 shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 15,491 shares. Westpac Banking holds 25,287 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 54,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation owns 17,555 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 81,204 are held by Blue Chip Prtn. Epoch Invest Prtn invested in 1.21M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Canandaigua Bancorp & has invested 0.52% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Windward Capital Ca reported 19,975 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa owns 4.15M shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability has 2,977 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Com holds 0.03% or 2,691 shares. The California-based Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca invested in 1,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -4.98% below currents $139.27 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Macquarie Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $14200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) stake by 67 shares to 85 valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 4,903 shares and now owns 90,393 shares. Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.45 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.