Acme Utd (ACU) Stock Rose While North Star Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position by $10.59 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 264,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.24 million, up from 833,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.69 million shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Acme Utd Corp (ACU) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 19,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.00% . The institutional investor held 601,313 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 620,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acme Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1,869 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) has declined 5.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Acme United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACU); 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ACME Solar Holdings to re-file documents for IPO – Mint; 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 28/05/2018 – ACME HOLDINGS BHD – APPOINTS LEE THEAN YEW AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Murphy: MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS MYSTIC MANUFACTURER, ACME WIRE PRODUCTS CO, INC., AS “MURPHY’S MONDAY MANUFACTURER”; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) by 630 shares to 37,896 shares, valued at $38.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 211,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,938 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp Md.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold ACU shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,559 for 18.99 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.