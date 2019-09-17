Acme Utd (ACU) Shares Rose While North Star Investment Management Has Decreased by $423,280 Its Holding; Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding Held by Wedge Capital Management L L P

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 21,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 135,502 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 113,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 198,400 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Acme Utd Corp (ACU) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 19,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.00% . The institutional investor held 601,313 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 620,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acme Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 504 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corporation Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 10/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 10 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. – Long Island Region; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 Rev $140M; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ACME Solar Holdings to re-file documents for IPO – Mint

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,640 for 19.54 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares to 7,047 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 22,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold ACU shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com invested in 0% or 160,894 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 8,722 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 159,490 shares. First Wilshire has 58,144 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 22,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Inv Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Moreover, Mngmt Corporation Va has 1.54% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 246,813 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.04% or 13,831 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com has 16,150 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 9,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc stated it has 23,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Mgmt has invested 1.57% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Earnest Ltd Liability Com owns 800 shares.

