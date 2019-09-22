Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to pay $0.12 on Oct 22, 2019; Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Sentiment Is 1.19

Acme United Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Acme United Corp’s current price of $20.00 translates into 0.60% yield. Acme United Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 3,986 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ACME Solar Holdings to re-file documents for IPO – Mint; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 10 / 2018 – () Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. – Long Island Region; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 Rev $140M; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Reports 14% Sales Increase and 17% Diluted EPS Increase for First Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corporation Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.73, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 38 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 32 sold and trimmed positions in Theravance Biopharma. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.36 million shares, up from 33.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Theravance Biopharma in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 28 New Position: 10.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TD-8236, an Investigational, Lung-Selective, Inhaled Pan-Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor for Inflammatory Lung Diseases – PRNewswire" on September 09, 2019

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 208,598 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) has declined 10.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc Ma holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for 9.31 million shares. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp owns 550,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clearline Capital Lp has 0.3% invested in the company for 37,258 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 24,500 shares.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.04 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.1 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% negative EPS growth.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $67.04 million. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fixed blade, folding, carnivore X machete, ravenous tomahawk, heat sizzle, and wildfire knives, as well as tactical tools and trench multi tool products under the Camillus brand name; first pocket sharpeners under the Glide brand; fishing tools and knives under the Cuda brand; cut and puncture resistant gloves under Kevlar brand; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name.