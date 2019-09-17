Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to pay $0.12 on Oct 22, 2019; NTT DOCOMO ORDINARY SHARES (NTDMF) Sellers Increased By 2.66% Their Shorts

Acme United Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Acme United Corp’s current price of $20.16 translates into 0.60% yield. Acme United Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 9,692 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 10 / 2018 – () Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. – Long Island Region; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Reports 14% Sales Increase and 17% Diluted EPS Increase for First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Murphy: MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS MYSTIC MANUFACTURER, ACME WIRE PRODUCTS CO, INC., AS “MURPHY’S MONDAY MANUFACTURER”; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme Sav-On

NTT DOCOMO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NTDMF) had an increase of 2.66% in short interest. NTDMF’s SI was 4.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.66% from 4.36 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 44729 days are for NTT DOCOMO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NTDMF)’s short sellers to cover NTDMF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 10,000 shares traded or 156.94% up from the average. NTT DOCOMO, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTDMF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NTT DOCOMO, INC. provides mobile telecommunications services in Japan. The company has market cap of $89.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. It purchase and sells smartphones/tablets, and data and other communications devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold Acme United Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 8,722 shares. Bard Inc stated it has 138,733 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md invested in 9,000 shares or 0% of the stock. First Wilshire Management Inc owns 58,144 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Moors And Cabot has invested 0.04% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Teton owns 127,200 shares. Renaissance Llc owns 160,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1,362 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 800 shares. Capital Mgmt Va owns 1.54% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 246,813 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 16,150 shares.