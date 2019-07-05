Acme United Corporation (ACU) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Housewares & Accessories company, Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61% of Acme United Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.88% of all Housewares & Accessories’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Acme United Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.30% of all Housewares & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acme United Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United Corporation 0.00% 6.50% 3.00% Industry Average 6.73% 43.87% 9.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Acme United Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United Corporation N/A 18 15.32 Industry Average 292.19M 4.34B 20.09

Acme United Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Acme United Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.33 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 65.11%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acme United Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acme United Corporation -4.43% 6.96% 22.32% 16.77% -6.13% 40.7% Industry Average 2.28% 6.99% 21.64% 9.25% 36.99% 22.50%

For the past year Acme United Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Acme United Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Acme United Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.88 and has 1.48 Quick Ratio. Acme United Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acme United Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Acme United Corporation has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acme United Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Acme United Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acme United Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. In addition, the company offers fixed blade, folding, carnivore X machete, ravenous tomahawk, heat sizzle, and wildfire knives, as well as tactical tools and trench multi tool products under the Camillus brand name; first pocket sharpeners under the Glide brand; fishing tools and knives under the Cuda brand; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. Further, it provides first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; first aid kits, industrial stations and refills, and emergency medical travel and recreational kits under the Pac-Kit brand; first aid kits, emergency and disaster kits, and kit refills, as well as hearing, eye, head protection, and ergonomic supports and braces; and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market retailers; and hardware chains. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. Acme United Corporation was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut.