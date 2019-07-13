Acme United Corporation (ACU) and Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Comparing side by side

Both Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) and Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) are Housewares & Accessories companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United Corporation 18 0.51 N/A 1.31 15.32 Helen of Troy Limited 124 2.36 N/A 6.62 20.66

Table 1 demonstrates Acme United Corporation and Helen of Troy Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Helen of Troy Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Acme United Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 3% Helen of Troy Limited 0.00% 16.3% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta means Acme United Corporation’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Helen of Troy Limited on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acme United Corporation is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Helen of Troy Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Acme United Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Helen of Troy Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Acme United Corporation and Helen of Troy Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Helen of Troy Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Helen of Troy Limited on the other hand boasts of a $158 average target price and a 7.28% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acme United Corporation and Helen of Troy Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61% and 98.2%. Acme United Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Helen of Troy Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acme United Corporation -4.43% 6.96% 22.32% 16.77% -6.13% 40.7% Helen of Troy Limited -2.2% 15.69% 20.95% 1.72% 49.37% 4.3%

For the past year Acme United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Helen of Troy Limited.

Summary

Helen of Troy Limited beats on 10 of the 11 factors Acme United Corporation.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. In addition, the company offers fixed blade, folding, carnivore X machete, ravenous tomahawk, heat sizzle, and wildfire knives, as well as tactical tools and trench multi tool products under the Camillus brand name; first pocket sharpeners under the Glide brand; fishing tools and knives under the Cuda brand; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. Further, it provides first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; first aid kits, industrial stations and refills, and emergency medical travel and recreational kits under the Pac-Kit brand; first aid kits, emergency and disaster kits, and kit refills, as well as hearing, eye, head protection, and ergonomic supports and braces; and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market retailers; and hardware chains. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. Acme United Corporation was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.