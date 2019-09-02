ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research Inc. 16 2.71 N/A 0.62 28.25 IPG Photonics Corporation 145 4.59 N/A 6.71 19.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ACM Research Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation. IPG Photonics Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ACM Research Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ACM Research Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACM Research Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival IPG Photonics Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. IPG Photonics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ACM Research Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$21 is ACM Research Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 46.85%. Competitively IPG Photonics Corporation has a consensus target price of $185, with potential upside of 49.52%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IPG Photonics Corporation is looking more favorable than ACM Research Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ACM Research Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 67.2%. 0.4% are ACM Research Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64%

For the past year ACM Research Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats ACM Research Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.