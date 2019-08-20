ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Trades at $14.06 After Triangle; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lifted Kemper Del (KMPR) Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) stake by 95.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 40,280 shares as Kemper Corp Del (KMPR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 82,314 shares with $6.27 million value, up from 42,034 last quarter. Kemper Corp Del now has $5.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 212,604 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) formed triangle with $15.33 target or 9.00% above today’s $14.06 share price. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) has $226.97M valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 256,146 shares traded or 70.93% up from the average. ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has risen 36.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ACMR News: 21/04/2018 DJ ACM Research Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACMR); 08/05/2018 – ACM Research 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 08/05/2018 – ACM Research Backs 2018 Rev $65M; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC ACMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ACM Research Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 158,628 shares. American Gp reported 0.04% stake. Central owns 2.42% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 200,000 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 193,147 are held by Boston Prns. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,479 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 132,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,439 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 3.99M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited reported 4,665 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 15,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,244 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 22,318 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 142,895 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 100,224 shares.

