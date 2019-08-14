ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Reaches $15.07 After 5.00% Down Move; Echo Street Capital Management Cut By $3.57 Million Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position

The stock of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 17.70% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 258,052 shares traded or 108.55% up from the average. ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has risen 36.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ACMR News: 08/05/2018 – ACM Research Backs 2018 Rev $65M; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 21/04/2018 DJ ACM Research Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACMR); 08/05/2018 – ACM Research 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC ACMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ACM Research Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 31The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $243.27 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $14.32 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACMR worth $12.16 million less.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 929,733 shares with $74.73M value, down from 974,360 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $20.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 1.13M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. The company has market cap of $243.27 million. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. It has a 22.33 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives.

More notable recent ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ACM Research Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ACM Research Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ACMR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At ACM Research, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACMR) 17% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: ACM Research (ACMR) Proposed $30M Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 14,371 shares to 111,812 valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 13,548 shares and now owns 82,812 shares. Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) was raised too.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Agilent Technologies – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.33’s average target is 31.96% above currents $66.18 stock price. Agilent had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Co accumulated 130,537 shares. Echo Street Llc invested 1.47% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 1.11M are owned by Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 569,834 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Company has 4,004 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,574 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 381,317 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cambridge Invest holds 12,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. World Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 17,146 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 6,000 shares.