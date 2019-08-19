ACM Research (ACMR) Gets Needham Civerage with $20.0000 Target; Panagora Asset Management Lowered Sealed Air (SEE) Stake By $576,334

Stock analysts at Needham has begun coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a a research report revealed to investors and clients on Monday morning. The company set a Buy rating on the stock. Needham’s target of $20.0000 suggests potential of 43.06% from the stock’s last stock close.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Sealed Air Corp (SEE) stake by 24.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 12,529 shares as Sealed Air Corp (SEE)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 37,743 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 50,272 last quarter. Sealed Air Corp now has $6.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST

It closed at $13.98 lastly. It is up 36.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ACMR News: 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC ACMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ACM Research 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – ACM Research Backs 2018 Rev $65M; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – ACM Research Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 21/04/2018 DJ ACM Research Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. The company has market cap of $225.68 million. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives.

