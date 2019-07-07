Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|6.95
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|28
|18557.94
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
