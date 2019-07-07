Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.95 N/A -3.97 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 28 18557.94 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.