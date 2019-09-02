Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 395.05% and an $5 consensus target price. On the other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 263.64% and its consensus target price is $2. The results provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 65.7%. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.