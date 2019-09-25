Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.18 N/A -3.97 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 157.06 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 301.61% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 72.4%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.