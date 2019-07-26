Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.17 N/A -3.97 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.