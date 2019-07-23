Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.83 N/A -3.97 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 430.49 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 95.3%. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.