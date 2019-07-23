Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|5.83
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|430.49
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Volatility and Risk
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 95.3%. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-10.15%
|-10.72%
|-23.61%
|-21.51%
|-42.74%
|-5.44%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
