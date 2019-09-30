Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,054,478.30% -78% -61.8% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 353,164,077.30% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 320.17% and an $5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.