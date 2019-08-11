Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 455.49%. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average price target of $1.25, with potential downside of -8.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 8.5%. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.