Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Since Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 418.78% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 18.02% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 59.9% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.