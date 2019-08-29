Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Since Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.46
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 418.78% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 18.02% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 59.9% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.