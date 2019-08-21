Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.45 N/A -3.97 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.48 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. From a competition point of view, ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 420.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.