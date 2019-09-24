Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.11 N/A -3.97 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 444.97 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 309.84% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $5. On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 62.69% and its consensus price target is $30. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.