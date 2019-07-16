Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.57 N/A -3.97 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.54 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average price target of $71.25, with potential upside of 53.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 67.1% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.