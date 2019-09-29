Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00 Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,054,478.30% -78% -61.8% Equillium Inc. 122,603,365.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Equillium Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 320.17% and an $5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 27.7%. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Equillium Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.