Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,911,194,783.73% -78% -61.8% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 390.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 4.8%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.