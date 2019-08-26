Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.71 N/A -3.97 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 371.70% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 4.8%. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.