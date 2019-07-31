Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.12 N/A -3.97 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 while its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.