Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|5.12
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.24 beta indicates that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 while its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
