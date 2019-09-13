Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We will be comparing the differences between Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.73 N/A -3.97 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 362.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5. On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -3.72% and its average target price is $57.5. The results provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.