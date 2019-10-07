Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|31.70M
|-3.97
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|7.19M
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|2,835,166,800.82%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|77,898,158.18%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 342.48% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
