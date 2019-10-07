Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 7.19M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,835,166,800.82% -78% -61.8% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 77,898,158.18% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 342.48% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.