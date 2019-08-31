Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 395.05% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 45.07% respectively. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.