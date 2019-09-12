Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.56 N/A -3.97 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.39 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 350.45% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 89% respectively. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.