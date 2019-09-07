Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.97 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 395.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 8.5% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.