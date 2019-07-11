Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Since Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.44 N/A -3.97 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 441.89 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.