Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.04 N/A -3.97 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 525.23%. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 152.10% and its consensus price target is $6. The results provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.