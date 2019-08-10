Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 455.49% and an $5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.