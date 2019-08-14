Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.11 N/A -3.97 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 504.08% upside potential and an average price target of $5. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 548.15% and its consensus price target is $35. Based on the data shown earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 69.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.