Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.09 N/A -3.97 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.18 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 252.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 46.2% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.