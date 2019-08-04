Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Touches $1.11 Low on Aug, 4; BEFIMMO SA ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (BFMOF) SI Increased By 2.05%

BEFIMMO SA ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:BFMOF) had an increase of 2.05% in short interest. BFMOF’s SI was 29,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.05% from 29,200 shares previously. It closed at $62.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $1.02 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.11 share price. This indicates more downside for the $45.81M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.02 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.66 million less. The stock decreased 8.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 1.51 million shares traded or 85.90% up from the average. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has declined 92.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACRS); 06/03/2018 Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – ACLARIS REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Availability of ESKATA™ (Hydrogen Peroxide) Topical Solution, 40% (w/w); 19/03/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Primary, Secondary, and Exploratory Endpoints of Phase 2 Trial Met; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Update on Phase 2 Results After a 3-Mo Follow-Up of A-101 45% Topical Solution for Potential Treatment of Common Warts; 21/05/2018 – Aclaris at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 19/03/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Update on Phase 2 Results after a 3-month Follow-Up of A-101 45% Topical Solution for P; 11/05/2018 – ALSONS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES INC ACR.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.65 BLN PESOS

Befimmo S.C.A. is a publicly owned real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $. It primarily invests in the real estate markets of Brussels, other Belgian towns and cities and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes investments in office buildings.

Another recent and important Befimmo SA (OTCMKTS:BFMOF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Befimmo’s Lower Share Price Pushes The Dividend Yield To 7.3% – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018.

More notable recent Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Aclaris (ACRS) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aclaris alopecia drug meets trial endpoint; shares -17% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.