Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.27 N/A -3.97 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 16.51 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -8.24% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.