Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.77 N/A -3.97 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.