Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|3.77
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.