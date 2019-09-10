Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.88 N/A -3.97 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 698 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 342.91% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 73.4%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.