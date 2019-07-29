Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparing side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -3.97 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta means Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.