Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.12 N/A -3.97 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.