Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparison side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.83
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|45.07
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Risk & Volatility
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta which is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 395.05% upside potential and an average target price of $5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 49.6% respectively. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
