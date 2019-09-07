Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparison side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.97 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.07 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta which is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 395.05% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 49.6% respectively. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.