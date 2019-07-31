Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Contrasting side by side

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -3.97 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 118 7.54 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta means Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $191.67, which is potential 108.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.