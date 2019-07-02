Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78.00% -61.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. currently has an average target price of $50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,055.17%. The competitors have a potential upside of 131.26%. Based on the data given earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.