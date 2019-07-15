Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78.00% -61.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. presently has an average price target of $50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,142.15%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher probable upside potential for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.