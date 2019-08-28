Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.45 N/A -3.97 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 420.62% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.