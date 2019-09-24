Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.20 N/A -3.97 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 298.41%. Competitively the consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 133.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 79.5%. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.